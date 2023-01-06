Watch Now
Da Silva scores career-high 30, Colorado beats Oregon 68-41

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado guard Julian Hammond III, right, looks to pass the ball as Oregon guard Brennan Rigsby defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:27 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 00:27:34-05

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored a career-high 30 points and short-handed Colorado rolled to a 68-41 victory over Oregon.

Colorado (10-6, 2-3 Pac-12), coming off an 80-76 loss to struggling California, got its sixth win in seven games after holding Oregon to 26.9% shooting and just three assists.

Da Silva had 15 points in each half and finished 11 of 17 from the floor.

KJ Simpson, who averages a team-high 18.7 points per game, did not play due to illness.

Quincy Guerrier scored 10 points for Oregon (8-7, 2-2), which missed its first 13 3-pointers before making one with 3:29 left.

