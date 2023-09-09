CU football team outfitted with custom suits designed by Coach Prime

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado football team is walking into this season with a new coach, new energy and now, new suits.
The Buffs were outfitted in custom Michael Strahan suits, which were designed by head coach Deion Sanders.
The tan suits feature a custom CU lining, which includes team and university logos as well as "IBELIEVE."
Players were fitted for the suits in July with help from Men's Wearhouse.
The Buffs will debut the suits when walking into their first home game Saturday against the University of Nebraska.