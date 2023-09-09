CU football team outfitted with custom suits designed by Coach Prime

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado football team is walking into this season with a new coach, new energy and now, new suits.

Derek Marckel / CU Athletics

The Buffs were outfitted in custom Michael Strahan suits, which were designed by head coach Deion Sanders.

Derek Marckel / CU Athletics

The tan suits feature a custom CU lining, which includes team and university logos as well as "IBELIEVE."

Players were fitted for the suits in July with help from Men's Wearhouse.

Derek Marckel / CU Athletics

The Buffs will debut the suits when walking into their first home game Saturday against the University of Nebraska.