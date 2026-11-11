CSU Volleyball’s 14 game winning streak powers Pac-12 Title Push

FORT COLLINS - The CSU Volleyball team has been dominant to start the 2026. 14 straight wins, and winning 24 straight sets, becoming the clear favorites to win the PAC-12 title in their inaugural season in the conference.

Sitting at 20-3 overall and a perfect 13-0 in conference play as of early November 2026, CSU has reeled off a 14-match winning streak and clinched hosting rights for the first Pac-12 Championship Tournament at Moby Arena on November 23-25.

The Rams’ last loss came on September 17 against in-state rival Colorado. Since then, they have been nearly untouchable, winning 24 straight sets in their most recent stretch and ranking among the national leaders in blocks per set.

With three regular-season games remaining including a home date with Fresno State and a road match at second-place San Diego State, CSU is positioned to claim the regular-season title.

Moby Arena has been a fortress (11-1 at home), and the “Moby Madness” atmosphere is set to amplify for the tournament. For a program that returned key pieces after a near-miss last year and now CSU is on the brink of conference hardware and a deep postseason push.

