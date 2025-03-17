DENVER — The 12-seed Colorado State University Rams Men's Basketball Team will play 5-seed University of Memphis Friday at noon in Seattle in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Denver7 Sports anchors Lionel Bienvenu and Bradey King explained during Sunday night's Talk of the Town why they thought the selection committee should have placed the Rams at Ball Arena for the first and second round games.

"Complete missed opportunity by the committee here," King said. "Think of all the fans here in Colorado that could make that trip."

"You have a regional and a team that's close, that could bring fans who could drive there and fill it up," Bienvenu said. "That's a no brainer, but the NCAA has never been known for its common sense."

Colorado pro basketball is a different story. The Denver Nuggets lost to arguably the worst team in the NBA on Saturday night at Ball Arena. The Washington Wizards beat the Nuggets 126-123 on a last-second shot.

"That doesn't worry me as much as the injuries that keep popping up," King said. "Nikola, Murray, and Aaron Gordon are listed as questionable for Monday night's game. So I'm just hoping those guys can get healthy, because if this team truly wants to make a run, they've got to play defense and they need to be healthy. "

Hear the full Talk of the Town episode, in the video player below:

CSU Rams make NCAA Tournament, Nuggets lose to Stars | Talk of the Town

On the ice, the Colorado Avalanche fared better. The Avs had a big win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday, putting the Avs at 8-0-1 in their last 9 games. Bienvenu said all the trades and the moves made during the season have paid off.

"This whole team has been like a science experiment for the entire season. Eight different players are on the roster now that weren't there to start the season," Bienvenu said.

While the Denver Broncos are in the off season, the team's making waves with free agency. Bienvenu and King agreed that the move to sign tight end Evan Engram was huge.

"I think it's just exciting that now at the 20 spot in the draft, the Broncos gave themselves the opportunity to go after the best available guy," King said. "I feel like they got the key pieces that they needed to get, and now they're kind of set for the draft."

