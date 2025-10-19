CSU fires Head Coach Jay Norvell after homecoming loss

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The head football coach at Colorado State University is out.

CSU announced Sunday the immediate departure of Jay Norvell, with defensive coordinator Tyson Summers stepping in as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Norvell was hired in 2021 to rebuild CSU’s football program. But his sudden exit comes after the Rams lost an ugly homecoming game Saturday night to Hawaii, 31-19.

The Rams are 2-5 this season after going 8-5 with a bowl appearance last year.

Athletic Director John Weber praised Norvell’s integrity and impact but cited the need for new leadership to compete “at the highest level.”

"Jay is a leader of the highest character who cares deeply about developing his players as athletes, students, and young men," Weber said in a press release. "My admiration for Jay and appreciation for his integrity make this decision that much more difficult. However, as we prepare to join the Pac-12 Conference next year, we need to position our program to compete at the highest level. While we've seen progress, a change in leadership is necessary to achieve the sustained excellence our program requires.”

The university will launch a nationwide search for Norvell’s permanent successor as it prepares to join the Pac-12 Conference next year.

