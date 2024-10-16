Colorado's Shilo Sanders eager to bounce back at Arizona after being called out by his coach/father

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado free safety Shilo Sanders got called out by his coach/father for some shaky tackling. It's just the honest truth he needed to hear from his dad, Deion Sanders. He's taken it to heart. In his return from a broken forearm, Shilo Sanders had what he labeled the worst game of his life in Colorado’s 31-28 loss to No. 17 Kansas State over the weekend. He and the defense saw Wildcats tailback DJ Giddens gallop for 182 yards rushing, along with Jayce Brown catching a go-ahead 50-yard touchdown with 2:14 remaining. Sanders says "I can’t be going out there, not being on my game.”

Heading to Arizona this weekend, the Colorado Buffaloes are also expected to have banged-up receivers Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. available. However, it's not all positive news on the injury front for Colorado’s deep corps of wideouts. While coach Deion Sanders said Tuesday at his weekly news conference that Hunter and Horn “should play for certain,” Omarion Miller and Terrell Timmons Jr. are out indefinitely. Miller underwent surgery Monday and may be done for the season. Hunter, a Heisman hopeful for his elite play on both sides of the ball, hurt his shoulder and left the game in the first half of a 31-28 loss to No. 17 Kansas State.