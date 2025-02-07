Colorado's Robert Livingston becomes highest-paid assistant in program history with new 2-year deal

DENVER (AP) — Colorado and coach Deion Sanders rewarded defensive coordinator Robert Livingston with a new two-year deal that makes him the highest-paid assistant in program history. Livingston also ranks among the highest-paid assistant coaches in the Big 12 Conference. He will earn $1.5 million next season and $1.6 million in 2026. The deal was recently approved by the university’s board of regents. In Livingston's first season, and with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter playing cornerback, the Buffaloes significantly shored up that side of the ball and held opponents to 23.1 points per game. It was a dramatic improvement from the season before when the Buffaloes, who were members of the Pac-12, surrendered 34.8 points a game.

