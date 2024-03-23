Colorado uses strong second half to down Drake 86-72 in NCAA first round

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead fifth-seeded Colorado to a 86-72 victory over 12-seed Drake Friday in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Colorado outscored Drake 25-12 in the third quarter.

The Buffaloes will face fourth-seeded Kansas State in the second round Sunday.

Colorado (23-9) also got 16 points from Jaylyn Sherrod and Kindyll Wetta, and Maddie Nolan had 12. The Buffs held a 39-18 advantage on the boards.

Drake (29-6) got a game-high 24 points from Katie Dinnebier. Courtney Becker added 14 and Taylor McAulay had 13.