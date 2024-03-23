Watch Now
Colorado uses strong second half to down Drake 86-72 in NCAA first round

Charlie Riedel/AP
Drake forward Grace Berg (43) drives under pressure from Colorado forward Quay Miller (11) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Manhattan, Kan., Friday, March 22, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 9:02 PM, Mar 22, 2024
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead fifth-seeded Colorado to a 86-72 victory over 12-seed Drake Friday in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Colorado outscored Drake 25-12 in the third quarter.

The Buffaloes will face fourth-seeded Kansas State in the second round Sunday.

Colorado (23-9) also got 16 points from Jaylyn Sherrod and Kindyll Wetta, and Maddie Nolan had 12. The Buffs held a 39-18 advantage on the boards.

Drake (29-6) got a game-high 24 points from Katie Dinnebier. Courtney Becker added 14 and Taylor McAulay had 13.

