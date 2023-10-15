Colorado State scores with no time left, beats Boise State 31-30 in wild finish

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi heaved a 33-yard pass to Dallin Holker in the end zone on the final play from scrimmage and Colorado State scored the last 21 points of the game to beat Boise State 31-30 in a wild finish.

Trailing by 20 with about six minutes remaining, Fowler-Nicolosi threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Louis Brown IV with 4:01 to go and then tossed a 2-yarder to Dylan Goffney with 1:53 left. Fowler-Nicolosi heaved his pass from near the logo and to the corner of the end zone before a heavily-guarded Hooker grabbed the batted ball with no time left.