Colorado State receiver Tory Horton will undergo season-ending knee surgery

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado State wideout Tory Horton is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on his right knee, finishing 35 yards shy of breaking the Mountain West record for most yards receiving in a career. Horton was injured last weekend against San Jose State. The team announced the news Monday night. Horton spent two seasons at Nevada with Rams coach Jay Norvell before following him to Colorado State. Over his career, Horton accumulated 3,615 yards receiving. The conference record is held by Colorado State’s Rashard Higgins, who amassed 3,649 yards from 2013-15.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 15, 7am