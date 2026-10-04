Colorado State defensive Coordinator Tyson Summers no longer with program; CSU falls 56-26

FORT COLLINS - The Colorado State Rams lose their third consecutive game in a row on Saturday to Oregon State 56-26. The Rams defense have been one of the worst units in all of College Football.

During the game, CSU head coach Jim Mora relieved defensive coordinator Tyson Summers of his play calling duties. "Tyson was relieved of his play-calling duties. He left the field and is no longer with this program," said Mora

Kenny McClendon was calling plays for CSU in the second half. The Rams gave up 115 points the last two weeks. CSU gave up 50-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time since 1984, a season where the Rams went 3-8. The Rams have allowed 52 points per game over the last three games. The Rams are now 2-3 on the season.

The good news for CSU, is the team has a bye week. The next game for the Rams is October 15th on the road Texas State.