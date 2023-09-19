Watch Now
Colorado State coach says safety Henry Blackburn received death threats for hit on Travis Hunter

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter (12) is dragged down after a short gain by Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn, back left, and defensive back Ayden Hector during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 7:53 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 21:53:42-04

DENVER (AP) — Colorado State coach Jay Norvell said Monday that senior safety Henry Blackburn has been receiving death threats since his late hit that hospitalized Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

Blackburn drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Saturday night for the blow he delivered to Hunter's midsection on a deep pass in the first quarter of the Rocky Mountain Showdown. It was one of 17 penalties the Rams committed in their 43-35 loss in double overtime to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Norvell said Blackburn, who's from Boulder, and his family had their address posted on social media. He added that police have been involved due to the serious nature of the threats.

Hunter was diagnosed with a lacerated liver and miss roughly three weeks.

