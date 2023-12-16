Colorado starters combine for 72 points in a 90-68 victory over Northern Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — KJ Simpson had 21 points and five steals, J'Vonne Hadley added 15 points and six assists, and Colorado eased by Northern Colorado 90-68.

Colorado went ahead by double-figures for good during a 16-3 run to close the first half for a 48-27 lead. Tristan da Silva, Julian Hammond III and Simpson each had a 3-pointer during the run.

The Buffaloes led by as many as 36 points, 70-34, in the second half. Colorado, ranking in the top 10 nationally in all three percentage categories, shot 49% from the field, 33% behind the arc and 85% at the free-throw line.

The Colorado starters combined for 72 points. Luke O'Brien scored 14 points, Da Silva added 12 and Eddie Lampkin Jr. had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Colorado.