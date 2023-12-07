Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the newcomer of the year in AP All-Pac-12 honors

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is The Associated Press Pac-12 offensive player of the year and UCLA's Laiatu Latu is the defensive player of the year. Washington’s Kalen DeBoer earned Pac-12 coach of the year honors and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the newcomer of the year in the team released Thursday. Nix has had a stellar two-year run since transferring from Auburn, capped by earning a spot in New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist. Latu led the nation in tackles for loss per game at 1.8 and was fourth in sacks at 1.08 per game, while DeBoer led the Huskies to the College Football Playoff.

Shedeur Sanders, No. 22 Colorado beat Nebraska 36-14 in sold out home debut for Deion Sanders