Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders leaves with apparent injury against Washington State

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) walks toward the locker room during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington State, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Posted at 11:05 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-18 01:05:35-05

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders left the game against Washington State in the second quarter after taking a big hit on a botched snap.

The youngest son of Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was slow to get up and walked off the field on his own before being taken to the locker room.

Sanders had left the game for one series in the first quarter after a big hit from Washington State's Ron Stone Jr. that forced a fumble. Brennan Jackson recovered and returned it for a touchdown.

Sanders was 6 of 10 passing for 86 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter, and was sacked four times before leaving the game.

