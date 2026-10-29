Colorado QB Julian Lewis was taken to hospital after medical emergency, father says on social media

BOULDER - Colorado backup quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis suffered a medical emergency at the school's athletic facility on Wednesday and was taken to the hospital, his father said on social media.

T. Carlton Lewis posted in a statement on the platform X on Thursday morning that Lewis was “recovering and thankful to his medical team, teammates, and Colorado fans for their prayers and support.”

He added: “Please respect Julian and the Lewis family’s privacy.” No other information was provided.

Colorado issued a statement saying the school “extends our full support to JuJu and his family through this medical emergency.

“He remains in the thoughts of every CU player, coach, and staff member and we will continue to assist in any way we can in his full recovery,” the statement said. “His health and well-being remain our top priority during this time.”

Julian Lewis' teammate, wide receiver Joseph Williams, also posted about Lewis on social media: “Praying for you 10 I love you man God has your back twin."

Williams said in another post: "Y’all are so quick to judge us but don’t know what we may go through, athletes mental health matters also!!! God bless everyone.”

A highly touted recruit, Lewis, who's in his second year at Colorado, opened the season as the starter before coach Deion Sanders turned the offense over to Isaac Wilson. Lewis has thrown for 733 yards and six touchdowns this season, along with two interceptions.

Lewis turned in a record-setting afternoon against Weber State last month when he threw four touchdown passes in the first half and ran for another.

Colorado plays Kansas State on Saturday.