Colorado knocks off Duke in OT in March Madness thriller

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Quay Miller had 17 points and 14 rebounds, helping No. 6 seed Colorado beat third-seeded Duke 61-53 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Jaylyn Sherrod had 14 points as the 25-8 Buffaloes advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 20 years.

Elizabeth Balogun scored 14 points and Reigan Richardson had 10, but the Blue Devils didn't hit a field goal in overtime. Duke overcame a 13-point deficit in regulation.

Next up for Colorado is Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Seattle 4 Region semifinals.