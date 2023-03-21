Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Colorado knocks off Duke in OT in March Madness thriller

NCAA Colorado Duke Basketball
Karl B. DeBlaker/AP
Colorado's Frida Formann (3) controls the ball against Duke's Celeste Taylor (0) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)
NCAA Colorado Duke Basketball
Posted at 10:21 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 00:21:59-04

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Quay Miller had 17 points and 14 rebounds, helping No. 6 seed Colorado beat third-seeded Duke 61-53 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Jaylyn Sherrod had 14 points as the 25-8 Buffaloes advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 20 years.

Elizabeth Balogun scored 14 points and Reigan Richardson had 10, but the Blue Devils didn't hit a field goal in overtime. Duke overcame a 13-point deficit in regulation.

Next up for Colorado is Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Seattle 4 Region semifinals.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

College Sports

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018