Colorado falls to Utah 23-17 to end season 4-8

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jaylon Glover ran for a career-high 107 yards to lead Utah to a 23-17 victory over Colorado in the Pac-12 finale for both teams on Saturday.

Glover paced a running attack for the Utes that generated 268 yards with his first career 100-yard game. Sione Vaki and Ja'Quinden Jackson added 68 rushing yards apiece.

Luke Bottari threw for 61 yards and ran for a pair of touchdowns while filling in for Bryson Barnes at quarterback. Barnes did not play because of an illness. Colorado finished 4-8 after a 3-0 start to the season.

