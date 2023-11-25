Watch Now
Colorado falls to Utah 23-17 to end season 4-8

Colorado finished 4-8 after a 3-0 start to the season.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on against Utah during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jaylon Glover ran for a career-high 107 yards to lead Utah to a 23-17 victory over Colorado in the Pac-12 finale for both teams on Saturday.

Glover paced a running attack for the Utes that generated 268 yards with his first career 100-yard game. Sione Vaki and Ja'Quinden Jackson added 68 rushing yards apiece.

Luke Bottari threw for 61 yards and ran for a pair of touchdowns while filling in for Bryson Barnes at quarterback. Barnes did not play because of an illness. Colorado finished 4-8 after a 3-0 start to the season.

