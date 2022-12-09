Watch Now
Colorado cruises past Colorado St. 93-65 behind Simpson's 27

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado guard KJ Simpson, left, is fouled by Colorado State guard Taviontae Jackson in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:27 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 00:27:07-05

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half and Colorado cruised to a 93-65 victory over Colorado State.

Colorado (5-5) shot 64% (21 of 33) in the second half, finished 57% (38 of 67) overall and grabbed 19 more rebounds.

Simpson, the Buffaloes' leading scorer averaging 16.2 points, made five 3-pointers, finished 10 of 18 from the field and was three points shy of matching a career best.

Isaiah Stevens scored 15 points for Colorado State (6-4).

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders was in attendance during the second half.

