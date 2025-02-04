Colorado Buffaloes release 2025 football schedule, which features 7 home games

The Colorado Buffaloes football team on Tuesday released its 2025 schedule, which features two first-time opponents and seven home games for the first time in more than four decades.

Matchups against last year’s top three Big 12 teams – Arizona State, BYU and Iowa State – highlight the home slate for Colorado. The Alamo Bowl rematch with BYU will be played Sept. 27, Iowa State visits Boulder on Oct. 11 and the defending Big 12 champion Arizona State Sun Devils come to Folsom Field on Nov. 22

The Buffs kick off the season against Georgia Tech on Aug. 30 and play Delaware on Sept. 6. Colorado has never played either school in the history of the program.

CU's road schedule includes a date with TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium, where the Buffs upset the then-national runner-up Horned Frogs to start Deion Sanders's tenure at the helm. They'll also visit longtime Pac-12 rival Utah.

With Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders off to the NFL, it will be a new-look CU team in 2025 once again stacked with high-profile recruits. The Buffs have signed 31 players, including one of the nation’s top players in quarterback Julian Lewis.

Jeheim Oatis, a defensive lineman from Alabama, was the top ranked transfer recruit when he signed with Colorado. Kaidon Salter, a transfer from Liberty, was also a sought-after recruit in the portal and will compete with Lewis for the starting job in the post-Shedeur era.

Deion Sanders is poised to return as head coach for a third season after appearing to flirt briefly with the Dallas Cowboys and their head coaching vacancy during the offseason.

Here is the Buffs’ entire 2025 schedule, with game times to be announced at a later date: