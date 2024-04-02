Colorado brings in Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp as grad assistant to work with Buffs

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders has brought in Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp as a graduate assistant to work with the Colorado Buffaloes.

The grad assistant position paves the way for the 51-year-old Sapp to work more closely on the field with the team.

Sapp introduced himself to the team as the senior quality control analyst, but that role would limit his involvement on the field.

The University of Miami standout spent 13 seasons in the NFL with Tampa Bay and the Oakland Raiders. Sapp was the 1999 AP defensive player of the year. He won a Super Bowl title with the Buccaneers following the 2002 season.