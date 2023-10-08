Watch Now
Colorado beats Arizona State 27-24 to end 8-game Pac-12 losing streak

APTOPIX Colorado Arizona St Football
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) drags Arizona State linebacker Tate Romney (24) after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 10:35 AM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 12:35:00-04

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Alejandro Mata kicked a 43-yard field goal with 12 seconds left, Shedeur Sanders accounted for two touchdowns and Colorado ended an eight-game Pac-12 losing streak with a 27-24 win over Arizona State.

Arizona State labored offensively much of the afternoon without three starting offensive linemen and two key backups due to injuries.

The Sun Devils found the right gear at the right time, moving 94 yards in 13 plays to set up Trenton Bourguet’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Troy Omeire with 50 seconds left.

Sanders answered quickly, hitting Javon Antonio for a 43-yard completion on the next play.

The Buffaloes moved close enough for Mata to hit the winning kick despite struggling to get their explosive offense going most of the game.

