Colorado adds basketball great Danny Manning to coaching staff as Buffs prepare to rejoin the Big 12

Colorado coach Tad Boyle is adding basketball great Danny Manning to his coaching staff in a reunion of the former Kansas teammates. Boyle and Manning spent a season together with the Jayhawks in 1984-85. Manning would later go on to lead Kansas to the 1988 NCAA championship, an improbable run that earned the team the nickname “Danny and the Miracles.” The addition of Manning comes as the Buffaloes prepare to rejoin the Big 12 Conference. Manning and Boyle will now routinely face their alma mater.

