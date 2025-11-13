Colorado AD Rick George, who hired Deion Sanders, to step down at end of academic year

DENVER (AP) — Rick George, the athletic director at Colorado who hired football coach Deion Sanders, is stepping away from his role at the end of the academic year.

The university announced his decision Thursday with the football team on a bye week. George plans to move into an advisory role to the chancellor and serve as director of athletics emeritus. He will assist in revenue-generating initiatives for the department.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Athletic Director for the University of Colorado for the last 13 years, but after considerable thought and discussions with my family dating back to last spring, I have decided it is time for new leadership to guide the department," George said in a prepared statement.

George was brought on as Colorado's athletic director in July 2013 and spearheaded the building of the UCHealth Champions Center through the most successful fundraising campaign in department history, generating $100 million for the project just a year after his hiring, according to Steve Hurlbert, a CU Boulder spokesperson.

One of his biggest moves was in December 2022 when he hired Sanders, who has revitalized a downtrodden football program. George also oversaw the transition of the school from the Pac-12 Conference back to the Big 12.