Coach Prime gifts sunglasses to Buffs, cast of ESPN's 'First Take' after CSU jab

If there's one thing Deion Sanders can do (and do well), it's capitalize on an opportunity.
All eyes are on Boulder ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown between CU and CSU. The teams' coaches weighed in on the rivalry ahead of Saturday's game.
Posted at 5:50 PM, Sep 15, 2023
BOULDER, Colo. — If there's one thing Deion Sanders can do (and do well), it's capitalize on an opportunity.

This Prime-time spin begins with the jab heard 'round the state. Colorado State University head coach Jay Norvell on Thursday took an apparent shot at the CU head coach and his interview etiquette.

“I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder [...] When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off,” Norvell said. “That’s what my mother taught me.”

At the Buffs' Thursday practice, Sanders called the comments "bull junk," adding that Norvell gave CU "ammunition" ahead of Saturday's tilt. Video captured by Well Off Media showed Coach Prime's speech to his players.

"It was just gonna be a good game," he said. "But they messed around and made it personal."

Norvell's shade gave Sanders the perfect opportunity to promote his new collaboration with Blenders Eyewear.

The head coach on Friday gifted each of his players a pair of his PRIME 21 shades. He also gave sunglasses to the cast of ESPN's "First Take," who are in Boulder for the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

The Buffs are even asking fans to wear their sunglasses and hats to Saturday's game, despite it being an 8 p.m. kickoff.

Denver7 reached out to the Rams to see if Norvell had a response to Sanders' counterpunch.

"Nope."

