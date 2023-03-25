Watch Now
Clark's March Madness marches on, Iowa women beat Colorado

Caean Couto/AP
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives as Colorado's Kindyll Wetta defends during the first quarter of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Seattle, Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Posted at 8:30 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 22:30:01-04

SEATTLE (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 31 points and No. 2 seed Iowa shook disappointments the past two seasons and reached the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament with an 87-77 win over Colorado in the Seattle 4 Regional semifinals.

After two straight tournaments where Clark's season ended in the round of 16 and the round of 32, the Hawkeyes will play with a chance at just the second Final Four berth in school history on Sunday.

Frida Formann led Colorado with 21 points, but 19 of those came in the first half when her shooting carried the Buffaloes.

