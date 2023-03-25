Clark's March Madness marches on, Iowa women beat Colorado

SEATTLE (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 31 points and No. 2 seed Iowa shook disappointments the past two seasons and reached the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament with an 87-77 win over Colorado in the Seattle 4 Regional semifinals.

After two straight tournaments where Clark's season ended in the round of 16 and the round of 32, the Hawkeyes will play with a chance at just the second Final Four berth in school history on Sunday.

Frida Formann led Colorado with 21 points, but 19 of those came in the first half when her shooting carried the Buffaloes.