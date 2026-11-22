CINCINNATI (AP) — Cole Tabb rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns and also had seven catches for 110 yards and two TDs helping Cincinnati snap a three-game losing streak and become bowl eligible with a 35-28 victory over Colorado on Saturday.

Tabb is the first player in program history to have at least 100 yards rushing and 100-plus yards receiving in the same game.

“He's a special talent,” Bearcats coach Scott Satterfield said. “The thing that makes him so good is he's so smart. We can do a lot with him. He's a triple threat. He can block, and he can catch, and he can run.”

Tabb has 1,097 rushing yards for the season making him the eighth Bearcats player since 2000 to rush for at least 1,000 yards.

“I know they trust me in big situations” Tabb said. “I have to kind of uphold that standard for them. It's pretty cool seeing how with just some opportunities I've been able to make some plays.”

JC French IV was 18 of 19 for 280 yards passing and two TDs for the Bearcats (6-5, 3-5).

The loss assures Colorado (4-7, 2-6) of its third losing season in Deion Sanders' four seasons as head coach. They failed to gain bowl eligibility for the second straight season.

“We just have no true consistency,” Sanders said. “We don't know at this point how we're going to show up. Is the offense going to show up, the defense going to show up, the special teams. All of it's on me.”

Colorado had three turnovers in the first half.

MJ Cannon's interception on the Buffaloes' opening drive led to Tabb's 1-yard rushing TD and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. fumbled after a 14-yard gain to set up French's 1-yard TD run made that gave Bearcats a 14-0 lead.

“Early in the game, we didn't show up,” Sanders said. “We were still on the tarmac. Early turnovers crippled us.”

The Buffaloes got on the board when Isaac Wilson tossed a 36-yard TD pass to Ernest Campbell on fourth and 1 to make the score 14-7.

Wilson passed for 280 yards with three touchdowns but threw two interceptions.

The Bearcats led 21-14 at halftime.

The teams combined for 28 points in the third quarter.

Wilson had a 54-yard TD pass to DeAndre Moore and threw a deep pass down the right sideline to Joseph Williams, who made a contested one-hand catch about the 40 and raced untouched the rest of the way to the end zone for a 70-yard touchdown. Williams had four catches for 112 yards.

Tabb had a TD run and scored on a 50-yard screen pass as the Bearcats took a 35-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

“Those screens hurt," Sanders said. "It ain't like it's a surprise. We know what he's capable of. He's one of the best backs in college football. Those screens hurt. Great calls. Great timing.”

Kenny Worthy's interception on fourth down with 33 seconds left sealed the victory for the Bearcats.

Travel woes

The Buffaloes didn't arrive in Cincinnati until late Friday after their bus broke down on the way to the airport and multiple flight delays.

“I'm not going to blame nobody,” Sanders said. “I've got to do a better job preparing these guys getting us ready to play even in situations like it was yesterday evening.”

The Takeaway

Colorado: The Buffaloes rushed for 249 yards in last week's win over then-No. 14 Houston but had only 67 in the first half Saturday, finishing with 121.

“Normally that's a really good day,” Sanders said. “Today it wasn't.”

Cincinnati: The Bearcats are 2-13 in November since joining the Big 12. Prior to Saturday, they had not won a Big 12 game in November since Nov. 11, 2023, at Houston.

Up next

Colorado: Hosts UCF on Nov. 28.

Cincinnati: Plays at No. 10 BYU on Nov. 28.

