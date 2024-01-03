Cartier scores season-high 21 points to help No. 13 Colorado State hold off New Mexico 76-68

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Patrick Cartier scored a season-high 21 points, Nique Clifford and Isaiah Stevens went a combined 8 of 9 on free throws down the stretch and No. 13 Colorado State held off New Mexico 76-68 in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams. The Rams opened a 17-point lead with 5:15 remaining, only to see the Lobos storm back. Clifford and Stevens ended the comeback bid at the line as the Rams won their fourth straight since a home loss to Saint Mary’s on Dec. 9. Stevens had 18 points and eight assists in his 131st career start. JT Toppin had 17 points and 11 rebounds for New Mexico.

