Cartier, Clifford and Stevens help No. 13 Colorado State hold off Denver 90-80 to remain unbeaten

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Patrick Cartier scored 19 points, Nique Clifford ignited a pivotal run late in the second half and No. 13 Colorado State rallied for a 90-80 win over Denver to remain unbeaten.

The Rams (9-0) never could gain much separation from the pesky Pioneers (6-4), who entered the game as a 20 1/2-point underdog.

Clifford paced a 7-0 run with a corner 3-pointer and a thunderous dunk that wound up the frenzied crowd at Moby Arena.

Isaiah Stevens overcame a sluggish start from the floor to finish with 18 points. He also had nine assists.

Tommy Bruner, the Summit League peak performer of the month, finished with 28 points and eights assists for Denver.