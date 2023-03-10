Watch Now
Butler, No. 20 SDSU survive Colorado State 64-61 in MWC

Ronda Churchill/AP
San Diego State guard Matt Bradley (20) goes up a shot and is fouled by Colorado State forward James Moors (10) during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. San Diego State won 64-61. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)
Posted at 5:01 PM, Mar 09, 2023
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lamont Butler scored 16 points and No. 20 San Diego State held on to beat Colorado State 64-61 in the Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Aztecs never led by more than five points in the second half, and Isaiah Stevens' 3-pointer gave the eighth-seeded Rams a 59-58 lead with 1:42 left. Jordan LeDee and Matt Bradley each hit two free throws to give San Diego State a 62-59 lead with 16 seconds remaining.

Bradley had 13 points for the Aztecs. LaDee added 10 points and eight rebounds.

