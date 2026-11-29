BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders was all embraces after the game — a coach here, a player there — before sauntering off the field at Folsom Field for what he hopes is not the final time.

Amid speculation over his future, the Colorado coach and his team made quite a statement with a 47-28 win over UCF on a blustery Saturday afternoon. It was just how he envisioned his squad playing all season — 306 yards rushing, a turnover-forcing defense — but never consistently got there.

Sanders knows what needs to be fixed. He knows what lies ahead. Above all, he wants to be the one to get it back on track following a third losing season in four years at the helm in Boulder.

“I would love the opportunity tremendously,” Sanders said. “Even today’s opportunity was tremendous, and to put an exclamation mark on the season like that, it was phenomenal. I’m proud of that.”

Sanders turned introspective about whether he's done enough to keep his job.

“I’ve never judged me in my life,” Sanders said. “I’ve never been that type of guy. I’m a very confident man, don’t get it twisted, but I’m not built like that, to be sitting up here commenting on what I’m capable of and what I accomplished and what I didn’t.”

Does he want to be back?

“Come on, man,” Sanders said. “Yes.”

He held his postgame interview Saturday with his athletic director, Fernando Lovo, sitting off to the side. Sanders is 21-28 in his four years in Colorado and under contract through 2029. He's slated to make $11 million next season. A buyout would cost Colorado around $25.5 million.

The signs point to a belief in Sanders. At least, one sign anyway — written in marker and held up by a fan in the stands: “We still believe.”

Sanders made progress this season after dealing with a bladder cancer diagnosisand recurring blood clots in 2025. The Buffaloes (5-7, 3-6 Big 12) won two more games.

Not that he's reading into it.

“If you don’t win-win, it's not progress,” Sanders said. “I’m not built like that to say, ‘Oh, we did good.’ I’m not a ‘We did good,’ or ‘Give me a participation trophy.’ I want to win. I mean, that’s the goal. That’s the only reason you’re here. Why else am I in Boulder, Colorado, when I’m from Fort Myers, Florida? I’m here to win games, and we’ve fallen short of that feat at the level that I think is suitable for us.”

At 5-7, the Buffaloes technically have an outside chance of making a bowl, if other eligible teams turn them down. Should that happen, it's a conversation he'd have with his AD and his players. But only if it doesn't put his school in a financial bind.

“Sometimes you don’t realize what bowl games cost,” Sanders said.

"Right Fernando?" he added as he glanced over at his smiling AD. “Bowl games cost, it's not free.”

The Buffaloes certainly looked like a different team Saturday. Part of that was playing for their head coach — or that was defensive back Ben Finneseth's motivation.

“He’s like a second dad to me,” Finneseth said. “I can’t thank him enough for taking me in and believing in me since day one. He was really the first coach that had ever believed in me, and he changed my life.”

Sanders took a moment to reflect on quarterback Dominiq Ponder, who died on March 1 in a car accident. The team wore “DP 7” patches this season in his memory. Sanders thought about Julian “JuJu” Lewis, too, the highly touted QB who suffered a medical emergency at the school’s athletic facility late last month and was taken to the hospital. There have been no further updates.

“It’s been tough,” Sanders said of his players. “They’re carrying a lot inside, and I’m truly appreciative and thankful that they’re able to pretty much navigate through those storms that they have inside.

“They've learned to compartmentalize those emotions and go and play.”

