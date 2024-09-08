Brown throws 2 TD passes as San Jose State beats Air Force 17-7

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Emmett Brown passed for 262 yards and two touchdowns, including a 58-yard TD connection with Jackson Canaan that gave San Jose State the lead for good and the Spartans beat Air Force 17-7. Air Force's Cade Davis made it 7-7 with a 6-yard run, set up by Jerome Gaillard Jr.’s 41-yard interception return to the 28. A pass interference penalty against the Air Force defense on third-and-9 kept SJSU’s ensuing drive alive and two plays later Brown hit Canaan in stride for a TD that made it 14-7 with 4:06 left in the first quarter and the Spartans led the rest of the way. John Busha was 7-of-20 passing for 54 yards with two interceptions for Air Force. Harris finished with 50 yards rushing on eight carries.

