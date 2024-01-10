Blackshear scores 22, Nevada beats Air Force 67-54 for 8th straight victory

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kenan Blackshear scored 22 points and Nevada cruised past Air Force 67-54 on Tuesday for its eighth straight victory.

Blackshear was 7-of-13 shooting and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Wolf Pack (15-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference). Jarod Lucas scored 14 points while going 3 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Nick Davidson was 4 of 5 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Falcons (7-7, 0-2) were led by Beau Becker, who recorded 14 points and six rebounds. Ethan Taylor added 14 points for Air Force. In addition, Rytis Petraitis finished with 13 points.

Nevada took the lead with 12:02 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 30-24 at halftime, with Blackshear racking up seven points. Nevada extended its lead to 66-51 during the second half, fueled by a 14-3 scoring run. Blackshear scored a team-high 15 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.