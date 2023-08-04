Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, AP sources say

More bad news for the floundering Pac-12.
The University of Colorado's board of regents unanimously voted Thursday to leave the Pac-12 conference and join the new-look Big 12 next year.
oregon washington.jpg
Posted at 11:52 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 13:53:05-04

The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership and join the conference, according to four people familiar with the negotiations.

Those people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the conference and schools were finalizing an official agreement and announcement.

The Ducks and Huskies still must officially apply for membership and the Big Ten presidents need to officially approve any moves. If that's done, they would become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten, and the third and fourth on the West Coast.

This latest development pushes the Pac-12 even closer to the brink as other major conferences have poached its teams while the west-coast league remains without a longterm media deal.

Last week, Colorado's board of regents unanimously approved a departure for the Big 12, where it was a founding member and competed for 15 seasons between 1996 and 2010. The Big 12 was also in “serious talks” with Pac-12 school Arizona, according to The Associated Press.

Before Friday’s news that Oregon and Washington could be headed to the Big Ten, Boards of regents for Arizona and Arizona State scheduled special meetings this week, which had ramped up speculation about more schools leaving the floundering Pac-12.

CU BIG 12.jpg

College Sports

Buffs bolt for Big 12: Colorado will exit Pac-12, rejoin Big 12 in 2024

Landon Haaf
3:22 PM, Jul 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

College Sports

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018