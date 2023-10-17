Big 12 expects to play 20-game schedule in men's hoops, 18 games for women next season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Big 12 is preparing to play a 20-game conference schedule in men’s basketball, and an 18-game women’s schedule, when the league loses Texas and Oklahoma but welcomes four additions from the Pac-12 beginning next season. The arrival of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah along with former Big 12 member Colorado from the latest round of conference realignment has created new challenges in scheduling. The league will stretch across all four time zones and result in some long and time-consuming road trips. But Yormark said the league will prioritize geography along with competitive balance, historic matchups and rivalries when it is determining future schedules.

