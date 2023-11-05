Army's swarming defense forces 6 turnovers in 23-3 win, deals No. 17 Air Force first loss of season

DENVER (AP) — Bryson Daily ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns, Army’s defense forced six turnovers and the Black Knights knocked No. 17 Air Force from the list of undefeated teams with a 23-3 win.

The Black Knights entered as an 18 1/2-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The mistake-prone Falcons had four fumbles, threw two interceptions, missed a 32-yard field goal and turned the ball over twice on downs as their best start since 1985 came to a halt.

They entered as one of eight undefeated teams. Army snapped a five-game skid and moved into the driver’s seat to hoist the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.