Appel, Mayo lead South Dakota State past Denver 76-68 in Summit League title game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Luke Appel and Zeke Mayo each scored 16 points and South Dakota State defeated Denver 76-68 to win the Summit League Tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time.

The Jackrabbits built a 22-5 lead within the first 10 minutes. South Dakota State led 37-23 at halftime and pushed it to 23 with eight minutes left in regulation.

Jaxon Brenchley and Pedro Lopez Sanvicente then hit 3-pointers for Denver and the Pioneers went on a 15-2 run to make it 65-53 with 3 1/2 minutes left. Brenchley hit a 3-pointer, added one free throw on the next possession, then hit another 3 to get Denver within 67-62 with a minute left.

The Jackrabbits made 7 of 8 free throws to win it.