Air Force hires Penn State assistant Joe Crispin as men's basketball coach

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Air Force hired Penn State assistant Joe Crispin on Wednesday as the men's head basketball coach.

Crispin inherits the program from Joe Scott, who mutually parted ways with the Falcons last month after he was suspended pending an investigation into his treatment of cadets in January.

The 46-year-old Crispin was the assistant to the head coach at Penn State since 2023. Before that, he was the head coach at Rowan University, where he went 114-54.

Crispin takes over a Falcons team that finished 3-29 this season. They haven't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2005-06.

“I am confident that as we cultivate men of integrity, service, and excellence in everything, our team will compete at the highest level and play in a way that makes our entire Academy community proud,” Crispin said in a statement. "My family and I can’t wait to get started and are honored to represent the Air Force Academy.”

Crispin was a standout player for the Nittany Lions, leading the team to the Sweet 16 in 2001. He ranks fourth in school history in scoring (1,986 points) and 3-pointers (308). Crispin spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns in 2001-02 before a long career in Europe.

“Coach Crispin is an impressive leader, and he separated himself from a deep candidate pool as absolutely the right person to lead Air Force men’s basketball into the future,” athletic director Nathan Pine said. “He is passionate about player development, joy for the game and using the sport of basketball to develop young men. He has been a successful leader as a collegiate and professional player, assistant and head coach, and I’m confident he will set the example.”

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