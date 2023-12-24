Air Force grounds out 31-21 win over No. 24 James Madison in the Armed Forces Bowl

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emmanuel Michel rushed for a career-best 203 yards and a pair of 1-yard touchdowns and Zac Larrier passed for one TD and ran for another score, leading Air Force to a 31-21 win over No. 24 James Madison in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Air Force (9-4) posted its fifth consecutive bowl win after losing its last four games of the season.

James Madison (11-2) lost in regulation for the first time this season while playing in the program’s first bowl game.

The Dukes, who are completing their transition to the FBS level from FCS after being a two-time national champion in the lower division, earned the bowl berth after there weren’t enough bowl-eligible teams to fill all the spots.

JMU QB Jordan McCloud passed for three TDs and finished 20 for 33 for 257 yards and an interception.