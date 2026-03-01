A spring reset for Deion Sanders: Warren Sapp resigns, Chris Marve hired as defensive coordinator

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is putting the finishing touches on his coaching-staff makeover with spring practice starting Monday. He will be without one of his good friends, too.

Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp announced his resignation to “pursue other opportunities,” the school said in a statement. "CU athletics thanks Warren for his contributions to our football program over the last two seasons and for his commitment to our student-athletes."

Sapp was the defensive pass rush coordinator for the Buffaloes last season.

Sanders promoted Chris Marve to the role of defensive coordinator following the departure of Robert Livingston, who recently took a job with the Denver Broncos as their passing game coordinator and secondary coach. Livingston spent two seasons with the Buffaloes, including the year Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy as a two-way standout.

Marve was the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Virginia Tech from 2022-24. He took a job with Colorado in December as the linebackers coach.

“Chris Marve was hired with the knowledge that he could one day advance considering his history and experience if the opportunity was presented,” Sanders said in a statement Saturday. “He’s a teacher, a motivator and a man of great character."

It's been a busy offseason on the coaching front for Sanders. In December, he hired offensive guru Brennan Marion to instill a high-octane scheme Marion termed the “Go-Go” offense.

The Buffaloes now feature a Black head coach, offensive and defensive coordinators for the first time in program history, the school announced.

“I’m excited to get on the field Monday with these two extraordinary coordinators that will uplift our program on and off the field,” said Sanders, whose team finished 3-9 last season.

Other additions to the staff include Vonn Bell, a longtime NFL player who will be an analyst and help with the safeties.

Dante Carter steps in as the defensive line coach for Domata Peko, who left to join the Pittsburgh Steelers. Aaron Fletcher will oversee the cornerbacks, while Justin Houlihan serves as an analyst in addition to helping out with the quarterbacks.

Johnnie Mack will take over the running backs for Marshall Faulk, who was hired as the head coach at Southern University. Clancy Pendergast was brought on board as a senior analyst. He will also help with the linebackers.

