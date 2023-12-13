Watch Now
5 football players from Colorado School of Mines lead AP Division II All-America team

Posted at 11:00 AM, Dec 13, 2023
Central Missouri quarterback Zach Zebrowski, who passed for 5,157 yards, and five players from the Colorado School of Mines were selected to The Associated Press Division II All-America team. Southern Nazarene quarterback Gage Porter also made the first-team as an all-purpose player after leading the nation in rushing with 1,987 yards. Colorado School of Mines is the top-seed in D-II playoffs and will play Harding in the national championship game Saturday in McKinney, Texas. The Orediggers led all teams with five All-Americans: offensive lineman Levi Johnson, receiver Max McLeod, linebacker Nolan Reeve, defensive back Jackson Zimmermann and punter Blake Doud.

