Christian Pulisic might be available and Antonee Robinson ruled out for US-Australia friendly

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Christian Pulisic may be available for the United States' friendly against Australia on Tuesday night but Antonee Robinson won't play because of pain in his surgically repaired right knee.

Bothered by a sore ankle, Pulisic didn't start Friday against Ecuador, and the attacking winger entered in the 73rd minute of a 1-1 tie. Coach Mauricio Pochettino said Pulisic participated in Monday's entire training session.

"Hope that tomorrow can be available," Pochettino said. "It's much better than when he arrived."

A 28-year-old left back, Robinson had knee surgery on May 27, two days after Fulham's Premier League finale. He has been limited to three substitute appearances in Fulham's first seven league games this season and played the entirety of a League Cup match against fourth-tier Cambridge United on Sept. 23.

"Antonee is from the beginning of the camp, he's with some small issue in his knee, pain, a little bit pain," Pochettino said. "We are managing him in the best way but still cannot be involved in training and for sure tomorrow cannot be involved in the game. Hope that is not an important thing and come back to his club and can be in a normal way there training and and competing."

Australia, which like Ecuador has qualified for next year's World Cup, beat Canada 1-0 on Friday for its seventh straight win, extending its unbeaten streak to 12 games.

"It's a good opportunity also to keep improving and showing maybe different approaches to the game and maybe to change the system, to change the players," Pochettino said. "It's about to build something that is for the World Cup."

Former U.S. starter Zack Steffen, who plays for Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids, is not among the four goalkeepers in camp. Pochettino picked current starter Matt Freese along with Matt Turner, Chris Brady and Patrick Schulte.

"All the positions are open," Pochettino said. "He was a little bit unlucky in different camps and tournaments that he was injured. Yes, but for sure he's in our radar and of course if he performs he's going to have the chance to be with us again."

