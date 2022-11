FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Patrick Cartier scored 17 points off the bench to help lead Colorado State over SE Louisiana 80-69.

Cartier also contributed seven rebounds for the Rams. John Tonje added 13 points and six rebounds.

Isaiah Rivera recorded 13 points.

Christian Agnew led the way for the Lions with 14 points.

SE Louisiana also got 12 points and seven assists from Boogie Anderson. Mehdi Pissis had 12 points.