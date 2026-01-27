Browns' Shedeur Sanders will be one of the AFC's quarterbacks for the Pro Bowl Games, AP source says

Shedeur Sanders has been selected as a replacement QB on the AFC’s roster for next week’s Pro Bowl Games, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the NFL has not announced roster changes. Yahoo Sports was the first to report on Sanders’ addition.

Sanders played in eight games, and started the Browns’ final seven games, going 3-4. He had a 56.6% completion rate and 68.1 passer rating along with 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Sanders was not selected as one of the four alternate selections at quarterback when the rosters were first announced.

Ever since the Pro Bowl was moved to the week before the Super Bowl back in 2010, replacement players have been named for players selected to the Pro Bowl who are playing in the Super Bowl. In this case, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye could be replaced on the AFC roster.

Players sometimes choose not to participate in the NFL's version of an All-Star game for a variety of reasons.