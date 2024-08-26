Watch Now
Zach Wilson leads the Broncos' backups to a 38-12 win over the Cardinals in preseason finale

A 94-yard interception return for a touchdown by Levelle Bailey capped the scoring for Denver.
Broncos fans flocked to Empower Field at Mile High for the team's preseason finale win over Arizona. Maggy Wolanske reports.
DENVER (AP) — Zach Wilson got his most extensive action yet for the Broncos on Sunday when he led Denver to a 38-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason finale.

Wilson was acquired from the Jets this spring and was quickly relegated to also-ran status as Bo Nix won the starting job over Jarrett Stidham during a training camp QB competition.

Wilson showed the strongest arm of the trio however and all three could end up on Denver's 53-man roster Tuesday. He completed 16 of 25 passes Sunday for 251 yards and 2 touchdowns, and added a third touchdown on the ground.

A 94-yard interception return for a touchdown by Levelle Bailey capped the scoring for Denver.

The win completes a perfect preseason for the Broncos.

The Cardinals split snaps between Clayton Tune and Desmond Ridder who are in a tussle to back up Kyler Murray.

