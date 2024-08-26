Zach Wilson leads the Broncos' backups to a 38-12 win over the Cardinals in preseason finale

DENVER (AP) — Zach Wilson got his most extensive action yet for the Broncos on Sunday when he led Denver to a 38-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason finale.

Wilson was acquired from the Jets this spring and was quickly relegated to also-ran status as Bo Nix won the starting job over Jarrett Stidham during a training camp QB competition.

Wilson showed the strongest arm of the trio however and all three could end up on Denver's 53-man roster Tuesday. He completed 16 of 25 passes Sunday for 251 yards and 2 touchdowns, and added a third touchdown on the ground.

A 94-yard interception return for a touchdown by Levelle Bailey capped the scoring for Denver.

The win completes a perfect preseason for the Broncos.

The Cardinals split snaps between Clayton Tune and Desmond Ridder who are in a tussle to back up Kyler Murray.