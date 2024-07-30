With Randy Gradishar's induction at age 72, the 'Orange Crush' finally gets into Canton

DENVER (AP) — Former linebacker Randy Gradishar is the first member of the Denver Broncos' famed “Orange Crush” defense to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Gradishar says he's proud to be the first but just prays he's not the last.

Ed Andrieski/AP FILE - This is a Jan. 31, 2008 file photo, former Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar holds one of his football helmets as he sits in front of a trophy case full of memorabilia from his playing days at an automobile dealership in Lakewood, Colo. Gradishar is the first member of the Broncos' famed “Orange Crush” defense to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File)

The 72-year-old Gradishar played 10 seasons in the NFL and was one of the pillars of the “Orange Crush” defense that led the Broncos to their first Super Bowl appearance following the 1977 season.

Gradishar was known as a terrific textbook tackler who piled up 2,049 career stops over his career.