Will the Broncos build a new stadium? The ‘haven’t ruled anything out,’ Penner says

Anything is on the table for the Denver Broncos and the possibility of a new stadium, according to what we heard from Broncos owner Greg Penner at the NFL’s annual spring meetings in Florida.

That includes a possible domed or retractable roof stadium – and locations around the metro.

“We’re continuing our diligence. As I mentioned before, it’s complex," said Penner. "We haven’t ruled anything out. We’re still looking at the current site, other sites around Denver, Lone Tree, Aurora. We don’t have a set timetable for making a decision. We obviously have our lease that ends at a certain date, which is a date that we could focus on. It could be something that would happen earlier than that. If we needed to, we could be in our current stadium longer. So, we don’t have a set timetable at this point.”

“We’re really focused on what’s the best long-term option. We’re thinking, and we want to create what’s the best option for the next 40 or 50 years, not the next 10 or 20 years.”



Will it stay or will it go? Earlier this year, we asked a sports marketing expert what the options were for a new Broncos stadium. Hear what he said in the video player below:

We also heard from Broncos head coach Sean Payton and General Manager George Paton about the makeup of the team after the first wave of free agent signings but before this year’s NFL Draft. The Broncos spent big on a trio of potential playmakers – linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga and tight end Evan Engram.

Payton said he was pleased with the signings – and is even happier about the fact he is not looking for a quarterback in this year's draft after the success of rookie QB Bo Nix last season.

“I appreciate not being in that quarterback market. That’s difficult," the Broncos head coach said. "When you don’t have it right, it’s one of those positions where it can kind of consume you as an organization. Fortunately, a year ago this time, we were able to do that. But there’s a lot of little things still that Bo will want to be better at, that we need to be better at coaching. Fortunately, he has that make up, that grit, that toughness, all those things that you look for. That’s already begun with him.”

With the signing of Engram, general manager George Paton said they believe they found their "joker." But the one position they didn't address in free agency was running back. Paton said they will certainly find one in the draft.

“It’s a strong class. There are different flavors throughout the draft," said Paton. "I think you can get a good back in the second round up, and all the way to the sixth round. That’s how it is. There’s just so many of them. The first and second down power back, you have the change of pace, you have the third down and you have the three down. [There are] not as many three-down backs, but it’s a good class. We’ll get a back in this draft.”

The owners also approved some rule changes at the meetings. The league will now use Sony Hawk-Eye technology to measure first downs. The chain gang has been retired. The ball will come out to the 35-yard line on a touchback on kickoffs. Both teams will have a guaranteed possession in overtime.

They will review face mask calls, hits to defenseless players, horse collar tackles, and roughing the kicker calls. The owners did not ban the Tush Push for now. They will continue to discuss it.