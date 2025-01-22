What the remaining playoff teams show us about Broncos' needs to succeed in 2025 and beyond

DENVER — In the week since the Broncos’ season ended in Buffalo, there has been time to reflect on the season in review – and what the team needs to improve next year and beyond.

The teams that continue to play in this year’s playoffs can give some clues about the answer to that question. Each has a few common denominators, beyond quality quarterback play – something the Broncos hope they’ve got covered following a successful rookie season from Bo Nix.

“They need playmakers around Bo, that’s what we’ve been talking about for a while,” said Denver7 sports reporter Bradey King. “He proved he can do his part, now they need guys around him.”

Each of those teams has some semblance of a dynamic one-two punch in the running game, and a big-play tight end.

“That’s got to be the base level for a team to win in the playoffs and get to the Super Bowl,” said Denver7 sports director Lionel Bienvenu.



For Denver, Javonte Williams was the leading rusher this season with 513 yards, followed by Jaleel McLaughlin with 496 and Nix with 430. Audric Estime added 310. Broncos head coach Sean Payton has said he “didn’t get the mix right” at running back, regardless of who the ball carrier was. He didn’t feel like he utilized their talent to the best of their ability.

“[Payton] is a two running back guy. He’s never going to go just straight bellcow with a guy like Saquon [Barkley], but you need a dominant, No. 1 difference maker at running back,” Denver7’s Nick Rothschild said. “And then you need that counter punch, which I think between Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime, you figure out that part.”

Payton has also made reference to a “Joker” type player, akin to Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, meaning someone who is just unguardable. The league’s big-play tight ends often fit that mold.

“That inner triangle of attacking a defense is real important,” Payton said.

“The key to the Joker is the mismatch,” Rothschild said. “That's why it's usually a running back or a tight end, because you put them in positions on linebackers or safeties that you can get them into places. You can be more creative with your play calling, and you can put them in places to succeed with the ball in their hand.”

Think Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs’ future Hall of Famer, or Alvin Kamara, who for years was the dynamic dual-threat running back for Payton in New Orleans.

“I think that's the guy that he wants. He wants a running back, a dynamic running back that he can also split out and play at wide receiver and create those mismatches,” Rothschild said.

The Broncos will have a few options at tight end, too, following a season where Adam Trautman’s 22 catches for 188 yards were tops at the position for Denver.

Washington tight end Zach Ertz and Cincinnati tight end Mike Gesicki will be free agents. In the draft, Penn State’s Tyler Warren looks like the best candidate to be a game-changer at the position but is picked ahead of Denver’s No. 21 spot in several recent mock drafts. Michigan’s Colston Loveland could be a name brought up in Broncos circles, too. It will just depend on timing on draft day.