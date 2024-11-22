Week 16 game between Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers flexed to Thursday night spot

The Denver Broncos had their Dec. 22 game against the Los Angeles Chargers flexed to Thursday night, Dec. 19. It will air on Denver7.

Friday’s announcement makes this the first time a game has been flexed to the Thursday night spot. The league amended its policy last season where Thursday night games in Weeks 13 through 17 could be flexed with at least 28 days notice prior to the game.

The matchup of AFC West division rivals bumps the game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals to Sunday afternoon.