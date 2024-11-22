Watch Now
Denver7 SportsDenver Broncos

Actions

Week 16 game between Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers flexed to Thursday night spot

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Falcons Broncos Football
Posted
and last updated

The Denver Broncos had their Dec. 22 game against the Los Angeles Chargers flexed to Thursday night, Dec. 19. It will air on Denver7.

Friday’s announcement makes this the first time a game has been flexed to the Thursday night spot. The league amended its policy last season where Thursday night games in Weeks 13 through 17 could be flexed with at least 28 days notice prior to the game.

The matchup of AFC West division rivals bumps the game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals to Sunday afternoon.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 22, 8am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
broncosvoicemailhotline.png

Captain Colorado Photography_Empower.jpeg

Raiders Broncos Football