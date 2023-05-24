Walk the Line. Broncos add depth with swing tackle Fleming, NT Lancaster

DENVER — Even when a coach orchestrates a makeover worthy of HGTV, there is room for new shutters and potted plants.

As Sean Payton overhauls his first squad— 24 players who finished last season with the team are no longer on the roster — a lack of depth remains concerning. Especially on the offensive and defensive lines.

Tuesday brought additions.

The Broncos brought back former starter Cam Fleming as a swing offensive tackle and signed free agent nose tackle Tyler Lancaster.

Fleming worked at right and left tackle last season due to Billy Turner's slow-healing knee and Garett Bolles' season ending broken leg/ankle. Fleming, who turns 31 in September, provided serviceable play for a leaky offensive line that has been revamped with new players and coaches.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey will help anchor the group along with left guard Ben Powers. Bolles, Quinn Meinerz (right guard) and center Lloyd Cushenberry are the penciled-in starters for new boss Zach Strief.

Lancaster sat out last season after suffering an August injury with the Raiders. The 28-year-old had his best season in 2021 with the Packers, posting 31 tackles, including three for a loss. The Broncos defensive line added Zach Allen to replace Dre'Mont Jones, but will be leaning on unproven young players, as it stands, for depth in Uwazurike Eyioma and Matt Henningsen.

It would not be surprising if the Broncos continuing securing reinforcements this summer or during training camp.